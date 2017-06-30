'The Last Face' Release Date, Cast News: Trailer Features Charlize Theron and Javier Bardem

Saban Films has recently released the official trailer for the upcoming movie "The Last Face."

(Photo: Youtube/Saban Films)A screenshot from the official trailer of "The Last Face."

The film is directed by two-time Academy Award winner Sean Penn and is written by Erin Digman. It stars Charlize Theron, Javier Bardem, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Jean Reno and Jared Harris.

"The Last Face" already premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last May, but was officially and exclusively released on DirecTV on Thursday, June 29. It is scheduled to arrive in selected movie theaters in the United States and On Demand on Friday, July 28.

As can be seen in the trailer, the film's plot is set in the war-torn country of Liberia and focuses on the love story between Theron's character Dr. Wren Petersen, a director of an international aid organization, and Bardem's character Dr. Miguel Leon, a relief-aid doctor.

Amid the difficult living conditions that they are in and the extraordinary dangers that plague them, Wren and Miguel must do all they can to keep the fire of their relationship burning. However, this is even more difficult when they have conflicting opinions on how best to put a stop to the ongoing conflict around them.

When they were filming the movie, Penn and Theron were in a dating relationship and he told USA Today in 2015 that he praised the actress's talents and hoped her acting chops would speak for themselves without the "bias" of his romantic relations with his then-girlfriend.

"I really wish this could translate without the bias of the personal relationship — she is a director's dream," Penn said at the time.

The drama film is produced by Bill Pohland of River Road Entertainment as well as Matt Palmieri and Bill Gerber of Film Haven Entertainments. Joy Kuyper is its executive producer, and Bill Bromiley and Ness Saban were the ones who forged the deal for Saban Films.

The movie rights in North America is held by CAA while Lionsgate is the one who acquired foreign rights to distribute it.

"The Last Face" is currently available on DirecTV, and will be released in theaters and On Demand on July 28.