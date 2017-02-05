'The Last Guardian' Price Drop: Game Up for Grabs at $39.99 Instead of $59.99

YouTube/File

It was in December last year when the enthusiasts' thirst for "The Last Guardian" was quenched. Future gamers can also rejoice with Sony's announcement that the title will be offered at a lower price — permanently.

Good news for gamers who have been hesitant to purchase "The Last Guardian." Sony dropped the price to $39.99, which is a $20-dollar drop from the original price. The company stated, according to Polygon, that the new price is to be carried out immediately in all retail stores like Best Buy and Amazon.

While it is common for companies to offer their titles at a lower price, Sony has made a surprising move since "The Last Guardian" has only been launched a few weeks ago. It was launched on Dec. 6, 2016 and so it can be considered as a newly released title. The game also fairly performed in the market as it sat at the seventh spot on the U.K. sales charts when it debuted, according to Game Industry.

"The Last Guardian" was highly anticipated as it has gone through several delays before it came out. The game was announced to be available for PlayStation 3 (PS3), but at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2015, it was announced that the game will come out on PlayStation 4 (PS4) instead.

It took nine years before "The Last Guardian" arrived. In fact, some previously thought the game had already been canceled. However, it managed to grace the gaming world with a series of videos to promote the title and to tide fans over the long wait.

Prior to the release of "The Last Guardian," a cinematic trailer was released to further increase the hype for the game.

YouTube/PlayStation

"Fumito Ueda, gen DESIGN and JAPAN Studio have a wonderful vision for The Last Guardian's touching, emotional journey of friendship and trust, and we want to deliver the most polished experience possible for our fans who have supported us for so long," wrote Sony Computer Entertainment president, Shuhei Yoshida.