'The Last Kingdom' Season 2 Spoilers: King Alfred Need to Choose Between the Welfare of His Kingdom and His Daughter's Safety

In the upcoming episode eight of "The Last Kingdom" season 2, King Alfred (David Dawson) has a major crisis in his hands. The regent must weigh his options, and it could involve choosing between the safety of his daughter and the needs of his kingdom.

During the events of episode seven, the Saxons, aided by Aethelred (Toby Regbo), were successful in their campaign to liberate London. The victory seems to be complete until they found out that the Northmen managed to capture King Alfred's daughter, Aethelflaed (Millie Brady), during the confusion, even though she stayed far from the fighting, as summarized by BBC Two.

The former occupiers of London have a bargaining chip on their hands as long as Wessex and their allies are aware that Aethelflaed is alive and in their keeping. King Alfred's daughter is safe for now. However, the ruler is understandably anxious about getting his heir back.

On Thursday, the Northmen will let the people of Wessex know the price for the freedom of the king's daughter. They will also make the consequences known should King Alfred fail to deliver the demanded ransom. The ruler is faced with an impossible choice between his daughter and the stability of his realm.

All is not lost, however, as the men rally to save Aethelflaed. The mission will not be easy, and Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon) will have to get creative to be able to rescue the king's daughter and save Wessex from ruin. He and Gisela (Peri Baumeister) will have a difficult future ahead of them if they fall out of favor with the King. Meanwhile, Odda the Elder (Simon Kunz) makes a deal with an unlikely ally, according to BBC Two.

Fans will have to watch the next episode of "The Last Kingdom" to find out. It will air on Thursday, May 4, at 9 p.m. EDT on BBC Two.