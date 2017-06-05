'The Last Kingdom' Season 3 News, Updates: Netflix's Version of 'Game of Thrones' Possibly in the Works

Frequently compared with HBO's "Game of Thrones," Netflix's "The Last Kingdom" is the entertainment giant's own version of the popular political and fantastical world created by George R.R. Martin. Set in the Middle Ages, the series is popular for the violence and the mystery that often comes with anything that focuses on the political aspects of the plot.

Facebook/TheLastKingdomOfficial Promotional picture for the series "The Last Kingdom."

"The Last Kingdom" was adapted from Bernard Cornwell's "Saxon Chronicles" and it's set in the old ages when Britain was divided into kingdoms and being invaded by Vikings. Historical in nature, "The Last Kingdom" is as noteworthy as Martin's "Game of Thrones."

According to GQ, the Netflix original series does not shy away from portraying how difficult the ninth century was. The creators are comfortable enough to tell the story of a slave, how difficult it was to rise up to his current rank, and the overall complexity of being a human being. Indeed, one does not simply compare any TV series to "Game of Thrones" without warrant.

Given Netflix's recent activity of canceling some of their noteworthy TV shows, fans of "The Last Kingdom" are scared that their beloved historical drama might be next. So far, there has been no announcement of its renewal for season 3 and if canceled, fans would be severely disappointed at how it would leave the protagonist, Uhtred the Bold's (Alexander Dreymon) storyline, especially when he has so much potential.

According to Bustle, it's possible that "The Last Kingdom" season 3 is in the works, considering it's based on a novel series and there's plenty more material for the series to work on.

While waiting for more news for the series, fans can catch up on the violence and the politics by watching "The Last Kingdom" season 1 and season 2 on Netflix.