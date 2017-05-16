'The Last Kingdom' Season 3 Rumors: Alexander Dreymon Ready for More; Character Death Looming?

"The Last Kingdom" has just ended its sophomore run but series star Alexander Dreymon is already geared up for season 3, should BBC Two decide to make it happen.

(Photo: BBC Two)Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred of Bebbanburg in "The Last Kingdom."

The actor revealed to BANG Showbiz (via The List) that he would "love" to do "The Last Kingdom" season 3 simply "because I get along with everyone so well," adding that "It's like being a family."

Dreymon said that viewers will learn of the fate of "The Last Kingdom" season 3 "in the next couple of months" so those who haven't watched it yet but are interested to check it out can still catch up.

There is not much worry when it comes to a renewal as many believe that the show has great chances in getting picked up for a third season. After all, there is more source material to go through.

The historical drama is based on "The Saxon Stories" by Bernard Cornwell. The books fictionalize history, but keep much of the real-life events intact.

As to what can expect in "The Last Kingdom" season 3, it is being said that a major character will be in serious trouble, at least based on the source material.

The first and second season covered the first four books, so the upcoming season is expected to be inspired from the fifth and sixth volumes, "The Burning Lands" and "Death of Kings," respectively.

[Spoiler Alert! The following contains plot details from the books and potential spoilers for "The Last Kingdom" season 3. Read at your own discretion]

The summary for the sixth book, which can be read below, reveals the death of King Alfred, played in the series by David Dawson.

"Death of Kings continues the story of Uhtred, this time through the tumultuous years which followed the death of Alfred the Great as two men struggle to inherit the crown of Wessex. Uhtred has to contend with betrayal, treachery and the largest army the Danes have yet assembled to conquer Wessex ... all brought to a climax in a winter battle fought in the fens of East Anglia."

Fans might not want to get attached to the character as his days appear to be numbered come "The Last Kingdom" season 3.