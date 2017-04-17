'The Last Kingdom' Series 2 Spoilers: Tension Between Alfred and Uhtred Grows in Episode 6

Alfred (David Dawson) and Uhtred's (Alexander Dreymon) relationship is an unusual one to say the least, and that will be explored even further in the next episode of "The Last Kingdom."

The two men hold mutual respect for one another, and over time, they have also managed to develop a kind of working relationship.

At times, they have even found themselves on the same page, and the respect they have for each other has helped them develop admiration for each other's distinct talents and abilities.

Still, there has long been tension between the two that has prevented them from forming an even deeper and stronger bond, and such will be shown yet again in the upcoming episode of "The Last Kingdom."

According to the preview of the next episode provided by BBC, rumors have helped to create even more tension between the two proud men, with Alfred apparently set to become even more distrustful of Uhtred.

The conflict between the two escalates further when Uhtred is relegated to his Warlord duties.

Exactly how this conflict between Alfred and Uhtred develops is something fans will learn more about when they see the next episode of "The Last Kingdom," though the previous episode of the show may have offered a hint that this was indeed inevitable.

As a recap provided by International Business Times noted, a dead Dane with a knack for prophecies shared that Uhtred will ultimately become the king of the Danes and the Saxons, which may be a bit of an issue since that is something Alfred desires as well.

There will only be room for one of them, however, and if the prophecy is to come true, then there really may be a need for Alfred and Uhtred to settle their conflict once and for all, perhaps not immediately but soon.

The next episode of "The Last Kingdom" Series 2 is expected to air on April 20.