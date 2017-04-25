'The Last Man on Earth' Season 3 Episode 16 Spoilers: Gail and Tandy to Face Off in Season's Penultimate Episode

The battle is on between Gail (Mary Steenburgen) and Tandy (Will Forte) in the next episode of FOX's post-apocalyptic comedy series "The Last Man on Earth." Whose side will Carol (Kristen Schaal) end up taking?

A screenshot of Tandy Miller (Will Forte) and Gail Klosterman (Mary Steenburgen) from the penultimate episode of "The Last Man on Earth" season 3.

After a celebratory previous episode, the merry band of survivors is thrust right into the middle of a major disagreement between Gail and Tandy. The official trailer for the episode shows the two of them egging each other on with their own brand of tactlessness and merciless sarcasm. In a battle wherein the first one to run out of hurtful truths to say loses, how will the two of them fare, and who will end up buckling at the knees?



The situation will force the rest of the group to weigh in, while Carol, who is stuck in the middle of an argument between her husband and adoptive mother, will have to choose whose side to take.

On top of this, she also has her own worries about not exhibiting any more symptoms of pregnancy and her resentment for Erica (Cleopatra Coleman) showing a baby bump before she does. Will this argument end up heightening her stress over her pregnancy?

On the other hand, the official synopsis for the episode titled "The Big Day" also teases some major milestone moments happening in the lives of Todd (Mel Rodriguez), Erica and Melissa (January Jones). Will these moments be the direct result of having to witness the dispute between Tandy and Gail? How will these milestones affect their lives as a group and what changes, if any, will it eventually bring about as the series approaches the final episode of its current season?

Meanwhile, in an interview with Den of Geek, series writer Andy Bobrow shared the story behind Melissa's mental illness. Bobrow said that the moment they decided on Melissa's mental instability, he called up his brother, who happens to be a psychiatrist, and asked for help on how to treat the subject properly.

"The gist of it was, it's definitely not Schizophrenia, but beyond that, it could be a few other things," Bobrow said. "Could be PTSD (which would really make sense for any of these characters), or it could be Manic-Depressive or Bi-Polar Disorder, or it could be just what they in the psych biz call a 'transient psychosis.'"

"The Last Man on Earth" season 3 episode 16 airs on Sunday, April 30 at 9:30 p.m. EDT on FOX.