'The Last Man on Earth' Season 3 Spoilers: Childbirth Complications Put Erica's Life at Risk in Double-Episode Season Finale

"The Last Man on Earth" is capping off its third season with a special one-hour event, featuring the birth of Erica's (Cleopatra Coleman) baby.

YouTube/FOXA screenshot of Carol (Kristen Schaal) and Tandy (Will Forte) from the double-episode season finale of “The Last Man on Earth.”

The previous episode took the series in a six-month time jump that shifted things around significantly. Melissa (January Jones) now seems mentally stable and has even said her vows with Todd (Mel Rodriguez). Erica has also found new love in Gail (Mary Steenburgen), who has been overseeing hers and Carol's (Kristen Schaal) pregnancies. Jasper (Keith L. Williams) has begun to talk and seems to have formed quite a bond with Tandy (Will Forte).

Tandy, on the other hand, may never grow his eyebrows back. However, he has found a new goal in life, and that is to deliver his own child. He eventually conceded to letting Gail handle Carol's delivery, after a verbal argument of scathing words and a botched birthing demonstration on Jell-O.

However, the very highlight of the episode came when Erica announced to the newly reconciled Gail and Tandy that her water just broke. The official trailer for the episode reveals that the upcoming season finale will be picking up on Erica's emergency, but it also hints that childbirth will not be easy for her.

YouTube/FOX

A glimpse at Carol shows her anxieties about her own imminent delivery, and another one has Tandy reassuring her that he will not let anything happen to her and their baby. However, another portentous scene has Jasper saying that he's sad that Erica is going to die.

The official synopsis also seems to hint as much as it describes the group's daily life being upended when they start to realize and really feel the major impacts and long-term consequences of surviving an apocalypse. Moreover, the promotional images may not show any hint of Erica's fate, but it does seem to hint at the group, particularly Tandy, Jasper, Todd, and Carol, taking a trip in search of something.

Erica's about to have some life-threatening complications in childbirth, it seems, and everyone will be working together find her a cure in a world where everywhere else aside from their building has been abandoned.

In an interview with TV Line, actor and series creator Forte shared that should the series not be renewed for a fourth season, fans will be left with a non-conclusive finale.

"There's something that happens [in the episode] that opens the gateway to the possibility of stuff," Forte said. "I'm really excited about how it ends... And I think that people probably have a good idea what it is," he added.

Will Tandy and his crew finally cross paths with yet to be accounted for Pamela (Kristen Wiig)?

"The Last Man on Earth's" season 3 double-episode finale airs on Sunday, May 7, starting at 9 p.m. EDT on FOX.