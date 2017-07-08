'The Last Man on Earth' Season 4 Air Date, Spoilers: Gail Not Dying Anytime Soon, According to Mary Steenburgen

Facebook/TheLastManOnEarthFOX Promotional image for FOX's post-apocalyptic comedy series "The Last Man on Earth," featuring Will Forte as Phil Tandy Miller.

Will Tandy's (Will Forte) ragtag crew of survivors undergo some major shakeups in the upcoming fourth season of FOX's post-apocalyptic comedy series "The Last Man on Earth?"

The previous seasons of the series created and headlined by comedian Will Forte have introduced a handful of new characters that did not quite make it to the series' inner circle. Well, Lewis (Kenneth Choi) did for some time until his dream of flying a plane ended up in a literal blaze of glory.

But then, Pamela, a character played by Forte's fellow "Saturday Night Live (SNL)" alum, Kristen Wiig, entered the scene. She does not seem like someone who's going to merely be passing on.

She may have spent most of the post-outbreak years on her own, but by the end of the fourth season, she has finally caught up with Tandy's group. Moreover, she has also managed to put them all in debt by shooting the vengeful madman Pat (Mark Boone Junior) in the head. But will Tandy's crew openly welcome a newcomer into their lives? And how will Pamela's arrival change the dynamics of their already established relationships?

Not much is known about the upcoming season yet. However, series creator Forte has already teased via an interview with Entertainment Weekly that the fourth season may see Pamela fitting right in with their "delightful group of weirdos."

"We have some fun ideas of how she would interact with the group. It makes me very excited," Forte said.

On the other hand, actress Mary Steenburgen, who plays Gail, said in a recent interview with Gold Derby that she did worry about her fate in the show around the time when her character was left stuck in an elevator. She was only able to take a sigh of relief when Forte himself reassured her that he would sooner kill his own character before he takes Steenburgen off the show.

She also expressed her excitement about having Wiig back on the show.

"She's a friend of mine and she's just a crazy remarkable talent," Steenburgen said.

"The Last Man on Earth" season 4 premieres on Sunday, Oct. 1, at 9:30 p.m. ET on FOX.