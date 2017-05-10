'The Last Man on Earth' Season 4 Renewal Status: 'I'm Feeling More Hopeful,' Says Will Forte

In a comedy series like "The Last Man on Earth," it becomes rather easy to forget that the main characters have been living in a post-apocalyptic world all this time. But the season 3 finale did too much of a good job reminding both characters and audiences of the long-forgotten reality.

YouTube/FOXA screenshot of Pamela (Kristen Wiig) from the post apocalyptic comedy series “The Last Man on Earth.”

The show is still awaiting an official season 4 renewal announcement, but things may finally be looking favorable, as series creator Will Forte told Entertainment Weekly in an interview. Forte, who also plays the role of series protagonist, Tandy, said that if he were asked a couple of weeks ago if the show was going to be renewed, he would've responded in a more pessimistic way.

"But I'm feeling more hopeful," Forte said, further adding that he has since met with Dana Walden and Gary Newman, the CEOs of Fox Television Group regarding the future of the show. Topics like which parts could be improved and which parts the show has been doing right were discussed in order to give everyone concerned something that can help them through the decision process.

The meeting gave Forte renewed hope for a possible fourth season, but he shared that he was also fully aware that "The Last Man on Earth" has suffered through "unspectacular ratings" this season.

"I think they like the show creatively, but they have to run a business. So I just told them how I thought we could improve the show for us on the creative level," Forte said in another interview with TV Line.

As for whether a potential fourth season will largely be shot aboard a boat, Forte said that this may not be the case since doing so would be "cost-prohibitive." Faking it is also out of the question since it would only lead to horrible results, so the survivors will most likely be going back online sooner than expected.

The season 3 finale saw Tandy and his fellow survivors driving away from a nuclear meltdown and ending up on a boat at a port in Los Angeles, wherein they had another encounter with the vengeful Pat (Mark Boone Junior). Fortunately, Pamela (Kristen Wiig), another survivor introduced in an earlier episode arrived just in time to help them out by shooting Pat in the head, before he can gun them all down.

FOX has yet to officially announce a fourth season renewal for "The Last Man on Earth."