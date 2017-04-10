'The Last of Us 2' News Updates, Details: 'Westworld's' Shannon Woodward Confirmed to Play a Role

Naughty Dog's upcoming game "The Last of Us 2," which is a sequel to the survival horror video game released in 2013, adds a new cast member into its roster, and it is none other than "Westworld's" Shannon Woodward.

Youtube/PlayStationA screenshot from the official trailer of "The Last of Us Part 2."

Woodward, who plays Elsie on the show, announced this information via a tweet and says she is "embarassingly over-excited" to land a part in the video game. She also tagged the game's creative director, Neil Druckmann, in her Twitter post.

I am embarrassingly over-excited here because I'm peaking. @Neil_Druckmann is letting me act in The Last Of Us:Part II . ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XJUXxSlue7 — shannonwoodward (@shannonwoodward) April 7, 2017 Twitter/shannonwoodward

No other details were provided about Woodward's upcoming role in the game, and Naughty Dog has yet to release an official statement about the matter. What is known, however, is that the sequel will be co-written by "Westworld" writer Halley Gross, and this might be part of the reason why the actress was tapped.

Also, the director of the game's first installment, Bruce Straley, is not coming back to work on the sequel.

Aside from Woodward, Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson were also confirmed to reprise their roles as Joel and Ellie respectively in "The Last of Us 2." The game will let players take on the role of Ellie this time around, instead of being Joel, who was the main character of the first installment.

Though no release date is set yet, "The Last of Us 2" is only confirmed to come on PlayStation 4 consoles. Sony PlayStation also gave it the Most Anticipated Game of the Year award in January.

Much is expected from the sequel as the first installment was released with great critical acclaim. Garnering a perfect rating from IGN and Eurogamer as well as a 95 over 100 rating from Metacritic, the game was praised because of its story and great character development. It had sold over eight million copies by August 2014.

"The Last of Us" is played through a third-person perspective wherein players need to navigate a post-apocalyptic world to survive from dangerous and cannibalistic mutants in order to advance in the game.