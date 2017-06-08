'The Last of Us 2' Rumors: Ellie's Baby Used for Development of Antidote to Cordyceps Virus?

While it remains unclear when "The Last of Us 2" will arrive, there are already numerous rumors attached to the game. If the latest unconfirmed reports are to be believed, Ellie may have been abducted and inseminated against her will.

Facebook/Naughty Dog LLCRumors claim that Ellie will be forced to get pregnant in "The Last of Us 2."

There is no denying that "The Last of Us 2" is one of the most talked-about and highly anticipated games. In fact, way before its announcement at last year's PlayStation Experience event, there had already been a lot of rumors and speculations about it.

While the reveal trailer of the game gave rise to the still most popular theory about "The Last of Us 2," which is Joel may be dead, there are also other rumors attached to the game that make sense as well, including that Ellie may be pregnant.

According to recent rumors, there is a possibility for "The Last of Us 2" to feature the now grown-up Ellie as pregnant. However, it is alleged that her conception happened against her will as a government organization may have abducted her and inseminated her so that her baby can be used to make an antidote to the cordyceps virus, which turns humans into zombies.

It is interesting to note that this is not the first time for Ellie to be rumored to get pregnant in "The Last of Us 2." Long before the game sequel was announced, hardcore gamers already found an Easter egg in another Naughty Dog game, "Uncharted 4," leading them to believe that Ellie may be pregnant in the game sequel, indeed.

As "Uncharted 4" featured a "The Last of Us" poster in one of its scenes, and the poster shows a pregnant woman wearing a gas mask, fans have speculated that it could be no less than Ellie. As Ellie vows to take revenge in the reveal trailer of "The Last of Us 2," it is now suspected that her hatred is fueled by her abduction, forced pregnancy, and her baby being taken away from her.

Meanwhile, it is believed that "The Last of Us 2" is in the early stages of its development and may not arrive earlier than summer of 2018. However, Naughty Dog is expected to reveal the latest updates about the game at the E3 2017 (Electronic Entertainment Expo), which is already happening next week.