'The Last of Us 2' Rumors: Ellie's Guitar Hides Her Baby Bump

While it remains unclear when "The Last of Us 2" will arrive, rumors claiming that Ellie will be pregnant in the highly anticipated game sequel continue to circulate online.

Rumors about Ellie getting pregnant in "The Last of Us 2" first emerged when another Naughty Dog game, "Uncharted 4," featured an Easter egg suggesting it will be the case. As the said game features a poster of "The Last of Us" showing a pregnant woman wearing a gas mask, many have believed since then that Ellie would, indeed, be pregnant in "The Last of Us 2."

While there is no denying that the most popular theory that emerged upon the release of "The Last of Us 2" reveal trailer at last year's PlayStation Experience event was that Joel will be dead in the upcoming game sequel, the trailer has also given rise to other rumors and speculations. As Ellie is seen strumming a guitar while singing a tweaked version of the Christian song "Through Valley" in the trailer, some suspect that she also uses the guitar to hide her baby bump.

According to some rumors, Ellie may have been abducted by a government organization and inseminated her to get pregnant so that her baby will be used as an immunization against the cordyceps virus. It is also suspected that the reason why she is wearing a gas mask in the poster featured in "Uncharted 4" is for the protection of the baby.

Meanwhile, apart from the persistent rumors claiming that Ellie will be pregnant in the upcoming game sequel, it is also alleged that some of the scenes in "The Last of Us 2" will be located in Seattle. This came after some eagle-eyed fans discovered a street name and a structure in the trailer that match portions of Seattle in Google Maps.

Naughty Dog has yet to announce the release date for "The Last of Us 2."