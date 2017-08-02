'The Last of Us 2' Rumors: Game Sequel to Be Set in Washington

Facebook/naughtydog Shown is a promotional image for "The Last of Us." Rumors claim that "The Last of Us 2" may be partly set in Washington, D.C.

While it remains unclear as to when Naughty Dog will release "The Last of Us 2," rumors claim that the highly anticipated game sequel will employ Washington, D.C. as one of its backdrops.

There is no denying that "The Last of Us 2" is one of the most talked-about game sequels. Since its announcement at last December's PlayStation Experience event, there have already been numerous rumors attached to it.

Recently, though, an obvious fan of the game went into an investigative mode and dissected the game's first-ever trailer. There, the fan and Redditor, who hides by the name Voldsby, uncovered certain evidences that "The Last of Us 2" will be set in Washington, D.C.

Upon taking a closer examination, Voldsby discovered that the trailer for "The Last of Us 2" features an "S Washington" street sign and a "Driftwood" building, both of which, incidentally, can be found on Google Maps' image of Washington. As if the side by side photos of the game's concept arts and the actual images of the locations were not convincing enough, Voldsby also discovered that a certain plant featured in "The Last of Us 2" trailer and concept art, the Sword Fern, is actually indigenous to the said American state.

Some opine that, while Voldsby's discoveries are just a theory at this point in time, it is not really impossible for "The Last of Us 2" to be set in Washington, D.C. After all, with Joel and Ellie going into a lengthy sojourn in the original game, with the duo traveling to Pennsylvania, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming after meeting in Massachusetts, it is said that there is no reason why the two cannot find themselves heading to Washington in the upcoming game sequel.

As of this writing, Naughty Dog has yet to release an official update on "The Last of Us 2." However, it is suspected that new information on the game may be revealed at this year's PlayStation Experience event as, after all, it was where the game was revealed last year.