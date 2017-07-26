'The Last of Us 2' Rumors: Game Sequel to Feature More Human Villains

Facebook/The Last of Us Naughty Dog has yet to announce the release date of "The Last of Us 2."

While the original "The Last of Us" game endeared itself to the gaming community because of its riveting story and gameplay in a post-apocalyptic zombie setting, rumor has it that the upcoming sequel to the popular game may feature not just zombies but more human villains, too.

According to reports, "The Last of Us 2" director Neil Druckmann has recently shared an image on his official Twitter account, showing what seems to be a ninja being motion captured for the game sequel. As the said photo features Jessie Graff from the "American Ninja Warrior," some can't help but hope that the said scene is not only for a mere motion capture but a hint at the stuntwoman's inclusion in the game as a new character.

As of this writing, no one outside Naughty Dog can really tell the significance of Graff's participation in the game sequel. However, it is already speculated that Druckmann's uploaded photo may be a handwriting on the wall that, apart from the Fireflies, Joel and Ellie may encounter more human villains in "The Last of Us 2."

On the other hand, there are those who suspect that Graff's inclusion in the game may be nothing more than the motion capture for Ellie's stunts. If ever it is, it still remains a mystery who will be the receiving end of the flying kick that "The Last of Us 2" character will deliver as displayed by Graff's photo.

To recall, Naughty Dog also teased the fans on what they can expect from the highly anticipated game sequel when a photo of a pig for motion capture was also shared online last month. Just like Graff's photo, though, there was no detail released on the animal's significance in the story. Nonetheless, it also fueled suspicions that the game may feature Joel and Ellie hunting for food as part of its gameplay.

Naughty Dog has yet to attach a release date for "The Last of Us 2."