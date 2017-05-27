'The Last of Us 2' Rumors: Game to Arrive in 2018

While Naughty Dog has yet to attach a release date for "The Last of Us 2," recent reports suggest the game will be launched in 2018.

Facebook/Naughty Dog LLCThe release date of "The Last of Us 2" remains unknown.

There is no denying that "The Last of Us 2" is one of the most-anticipated games. In fact, way before the game was officially announced at last December's PlayStation Experience event, there were already numerous rumors and speculations about it.

Since the announcement of the game, though, Naughty Dog has not released any major update on "The Last of Us 2." However, with this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) being just around the corner, it is expected that fans will learn new details about the game. After all, according to reports, Sony has lined up "The Last of Us 2" for a preview, along with "God of War" and "Spider-Man" at the perennial event.

Apart from witnessing the latest snippets from "The Last of Us 2," some fans are also hoping that Naughty Dog will finally announce the release date of the highly anticipated game. While it is believed the game is far from completion and is not expected to arrive earlier than 2019, other sources believe the game will finally be launched next year. Apparently, without any official word from Naughty Dog, fans can only continue to speculate as to when the game will really arrive.

Meanwhile, rumors on how the story of "The Last of Us 2" will pan out continue to circulate online. While there is no denying that the loudest rumor attached to the game since its announcement is the one claiming that Joel may already be dead, a recent theory claims that Ellie's immunity against the Cordyceps Brain Infection (CBI) virus is giving her the undesirable side effects, specifically hallucinations. Because of this, some now suspect that the scene in the reveal trailer of the game, wherein Ellie is talking to Joel, is nothing but a part of her hallucinations.

However, just like the release date of the game, such a theory will remain a speculation until the game is released, who knows exactly when.