'The Last of Us 2' Rumors: Joel, Ellie to Hunt for Food

Facebook/Naughty Dog LLC Shown is a promotional image for "The Last of Us." Rumors claim that "The Last of Us 2" may arrive in early 2018.

While not much is known about "The Last of Us 2," it is speculated that the highly anticipated game sequel may feature Joel and Ellie hunting for food.

There is no questioning that "The Last of Us 2" is one of the most-awaited games by the gaming community. Despite the excitement, unfortunately, nothing much is known about the game, including its release date.

Recently, though, "The Last of Us 2" writer Halley Gross fueled more rumors as to how the game sequel may play out. As Gross recently shared a photo of a pig in Naughty Dog's studio, which was later confirmed for a mocap (motion capture) session, there are now various speculations on what the animal's role in the game will be. However, among the numerous speculations, the loudest is the one claiming that the animal will be the target of Joel and Ellie's hunting activity.

While it remains unclear if the animal is, indeed, intended for the supposed food consumption of the game's lead characters, it is worth noting that one of the original "The Last of Us" games also featured Ellie hunting for a deer in a snowy forest. In fact, the said scene is considered to be one of the most striking levels in the game as it highlights the duo's survival.

Because of the inclusion of the pig in "The Last of Us 2," it is now suspected that the game sequel may include hunting for food, potable water, and shelter as some of its most integral features. While this is likely, unfortunately, it is only a speculation at this point in time until Naughty Dog confirms that it will really be the case.

Meanwhile, as of this writing, no one outside Naughty Dog can really tell when "The Last of Us 2" will be released. After all, it has been reported earlier that the studio will focus working on the game sequel once another Naughty Dog game, "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy," arrives this Aug. 22.

While there are rumors claiming that there is a possibility for the game to arrive in early 2018, this, too, shall be taken with a grain of salt for now even if it is nothing short of exciting.