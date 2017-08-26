'The Last of Us 2' Updates: Game to Maintain Multiplayer Mode

Facebook/Naughty Dog LLC "The Last of Us 2" may arrive in multiplayer mode.

While little has been known about "The Last of Us 2" since its announcement in December, fans can, at least, expect the highly anticipated game sequel to come with a multiplayer mode once more.

There is no denying that "The Last of Us 2" is one of the most-anticipated game sequels. Unfortunately, though, Naughty Dog has not spilled any substantial detail about the game other than the fact that Ellie will be the main antagonist this time around and that its story will revolve around hate rather than love.

However, it has been learned that, just like its predecessor, "The Last of Us 2" will also come with a multiplayer mode. This has been revealed when the game's co-lead designer, Anthony Newman, posted Naughty Dog's job listing on his Twitter account, inviting interested and qualified individuals to apply for various job positions that include game designers for multiplayer systems and multiplayer layout.

While the job posting does not make any reference to "The Last of Us 2," it is still obvious that it is in reference to the upcoming game, indeed, as the text is superimposed on a background of Ellie's image from the announcement trailer of the upcoming game.

For many "The Last of Us" fans, though, the multiplayer mode of the first game is no big deal. While it is true that it added excitement to the game, as it enabled the players to join death matches and capture game modes, there is still no denying that the riveting story of the first "The Last of Us" was what made it a truly popular game.

As of this writing, though, it is hard to tell whether the story of "The Last of Us 2" will be as engaging as its predecessor as nothing much is known about it. However, if the persistent rumors claiming that the game will feature Joel dead, and his death fuels Ellie's hatred and desire for revenge are to be believed, it seems that "The Last of Us 2" has the potential to match its predecessor's engaging story if not surpass it at all.

Naughty Dog has yet to announce the release date for "The Last of Us 2."