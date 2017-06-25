'The Last of Us 2' Updates: Game's Development to Go Full-Swing After Release of 'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy'

While the gaming community is already anticipating the arrival of "The Last of Us 2," its release date remains unknown as Naughty Dog still has its hands full with the development of "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy."

Facebook/Naughty DogShown is a promotional image for "The Last of Us." Naughty Dog will go full swing on the development of "The Last of Us 2" after the release of "Uncharted: Lost legacy" this August.

It has been learned that "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" co-writer Josh Scherr has recently revealed that Naughty Dog is currently busy with the upcoming "Uncharted" game. However, the co-writer also shared that once "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" is released in the market this coming Aug. 22, Naughty Dog will focus working on "The Last of Us 2."

"Right now, the studio's focus is Lost Legacy. We have a truly ambitious schedule. 'The Last of Us' (is in development) but at a lot slower pace right now. The entire team is on 'Lost Legacy' — that's a couple hundred of us strong," Scherr said in an interview with Eurogamer.

Meanwhile, many expected that Naughty Dog would give some important updates on "The Last of Us 2" in the recently concluded Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). However, the event commenced and concluded without even a mere mention of the game.

In his attempt to appease the fans, Neil Druckmann, writer and director of "The Last of Us 2," took to Twitter to explain why the game was a no-show at the annual event. In his tweet, Druckmann said that Naughty Dog wanted to give the spotlight to "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy."

While "The Last of Us 2" is not expected to arrive anytime soon, some suspect that it may not take another year before Naughty Dog announces the release date of the highly anticipated game sequel. As "The Last of Us 2" was announced at last year's PlayStation Experience event, many now suspect that the yearly event will once again be a venue for the important announcement on the game, possibly including its release date and gameplay.