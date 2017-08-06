'The Last of Us Part 2' Release Date, Plot: Fan Deduces One of Game's Potential Settings

(Photo: Naughty Dog) A promotional image for "The Last of Us Part 2."

Since Naughty Dog is keeping its cards close to its chest about "The Last of Us Part 2," gamers tap their inner sleuth to search for anything that will help them shed light on what the sequel will be all about.

Such is the case with ardent Reddit user Voldsby, who believes that "The Last of Us Part 2" will take players in Seattle at some point.

The Redditor discovered by scrutinizing the concept art for the highly anticipated game shared at the PlayStation Experience (PSX) 2016 panel.

It turns out that the setting on the image is based on real-life locations in Seattle. The first one appears to be the game's version of the public parking garage close to the Millennium Tower.

The other "The Last of Us Part 2" image shows a version of the Buttnick Building in the back. This is evidenced by the presence of the word "Driftwood," which is part of the signage for Driftwood's Sportswear located in the building.

The letter "B" in "Buttnick" can even be seen next to "Driftwood," the same as the real-world location. Even the parking signs in the concept art were based on the ones on the area.

A quick look on the Seattle map will also reveal that the parking structure and the Buttnick Building are actually close in proximity.

That being said, many now believe that Seattle will be one of the settings in "The Last of Us Part 2." Naughty Dog is yet to comment on the matter though.

Ever since they revealed the game, not much has been said about it especially about the status of the characters. While Joel and Ellie are coming back for the second "The Last of Us" installment, many believe that their circumstances have changed drastically.

Some speculate Joel is already a goner come "The Last of Us Part 2" while others are under the impression that Ellie is pregnant. The answers to that as well as the release date of the game are yet to be revealed.