'The Last of Us: Part II' Release Date, Plot Rumors: Could Ellie Be Pregnant in the Sequel?

Naughty Dog first announced the sequel to the popular video game "The Last of Us" at the PlayStation Experience in 2016 along with the launch of a teaser trailer. At the time, the game was still in early development, but now that the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 is approaching, many fans expect to get an insight into how the game is coming along at Sony's scheduled press conference on Monday, June 12.

(Photo: Facebook/TLOUPS)A promotional photo of the upcoming video game "The Last of Us: Part II."

So far, the only glance and idea fans have about the upcoming sequel to the critically acclaimed post-apocalyptic game is based on the teaser trailer that was launched in 2016. Based on the video and the information released about the game, "The Last of Us II" will take place five years after the end of the first game, with a 19-year-old Ellie taking on the lead playable role while Joel is believed to be taking a more passive presence in the sequel.

Neil Druckmann, the creative director of "The Last of Us: Part II," previously said that the story of the sequel will be about Ellie and Joel's relationship. And although the sequel's plot will be complementary to the original game, its scope will also be much larger.

While the game sequel has no official release date yet, fans have speculated about its possible plot. One of the more popular theory is that Joel is already dead, and that Ellie is only hallucinating his presence. There is also speculation that the pistol Joel is seen carrying in the teaser is the same weapon that he used to commit suicide.

Another intriguing theory reported by US Gamer is that Ellie is pregnant in the sequel. This theory stems from a comic found in "Uncharted 4," which is the latest release from Naughty Dog. Fans believe that the woman on the cover of the comic is a pregnant Ellie, and there is speculation that a government organization has kidnapped Ellie, inseminated her, and had plans to use the baby to create an immunization to fight off the virus.

"The Last of Us: Part II" is expected to be released no earlier than summer 2018.