'The Last Ship' Season 4 Air Date, Spoilers: Chandler's Quiet Life Is About to Get Disrupted

"The Last Ship" is set to return for season 4 next month and TNT recently released its first teaser. It reveals that Tom Chandler's (Eric Dane) quiet life is about to get disrupted as violence seems to follow him even in seclusion.

When "The Last Ship" ended its third season, Chandler decided he was no longer fit to lead his crew. So, he left the service and the U.S.S. Nathan James for a life of peace and quiet on a fishing island in Greece.

But the teaser shows that Chandler gets bloodied as he fights it off with someone. Has he been making new enemies instead of keeping a low profile?

There's a new threat that the world has to deal with this time around. The virus the U.S.S. Nathan James crew successfully contained in previous seasons has apparently "jumped kingdoms."

The virus has infected crops, thus affecting food supplies. If it gets any worse, famine will ensue around the world. Will the Navy enlist Chandler back to help them with this latest threat?

TNT also released a photo of the newest cast member of "The Last Ship" season 4. Jackson Rathbone will play Giorgio, a wealthy Greek-American who will likely not give Chandler a warm welcome on the island.

"The Last Ship" took a short hiatus in filming season 4 last April due to a personal struggle involving its lead star. But it looks like the cameras have been rolling regularly since Dane's return to the set in June as the show is also filming season 5 back-to-back with season 4. Times of San Diego reported that production was present at the Naval Base San Diego for a week to film some episodes.

Catch "The Last Ship" season 4 when it premieres on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT. The show also stars Adam Baldwin (Mike Slattery), Charles Parnell (Russ Jeter), Travis Van Winkle (Danny Green), Marissa Neitling (Kara Foster) and Christina Elmore (Alisha Granderson).