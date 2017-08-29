'The Last Ship' Season 4 Episode 4 Spoilers: Is Vellek a Friend or a Foe to Chandler?

Facebook/TheLastShipTNT Vallek's motives will be revealed soon in the new season of "The Last Ship."

Tom Chandler (Eric Dane) should be wary of Dr. Paul Vellek (Peter Weller) in the new season of "The Last Ship."

Fans of the TNT series cannot seem to decide whether the scientist is a friend or a foe in the show's latest installment. In the promos released, Vellek appeared to be the only one who holds the key to humanity's survival against the Red Rust, which had affected crops all over the world. The food supply was dwindling, and people were worrying due to the threat of starvation.

Amidst all the drama, Chandler was revealed to have joined a sport fighting business in Greece. Right by his side was Vellek, who educated him on man's nature to become violent. Contrary to the man's image of a scholarly doctor, Vellek seems to be well versed in the inner workings of the Greek mafia. Whatever his relationship is with the mob boss, Giorgio (Jackson Rathbone), still remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, the new episode titled "Nostos" (according to TV Guide) revealed that the USS Nathan James crew will find themselves fighting off enemies left and right. Elsewhere, Captain Mike Slattery (Adam Baldwin) will reportedly deal with a memory of the past. He knows that they need Chandler back on the bridge the soonest time possible, and showrunner Steven Kane has revealed in an interview that it would not be long before the good friends are reunited.

"In the spirit of the Greek storytelling — tragedies and destiny — his story is destined to collide back with the story of his crew. ... There's a bond between him and Slattery and Sasha and his ship that is so powerful that even when they're miles apart, they can somehow be on the same wavelength. So he finds himself getting involved in one set of issues and stories that seem unrelated, yet somehow he winds up working the same story from a different angle," the EP teased to Entertainment Weekly.

"The Last Ship" season 4 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.