'The Last Ship' Season 4 Episode 5 Spoilers: Is Chandler Ready to Rejoin the Squad?

Facebook/TheLastShipTNT Chandler will soon be back where he belongs in the new season of "The Last Ship."

Tom Chandler (Eric Dane) is close to rejoining his crew at the USS Nathan James in the new season of "The Last Ship."

In the episode titled "Allegiance," the synopsis (according to TV Guide) revealed that the Navy will continue to encounter setbacks in its mission to find the ancient palm seeds that holds the key to humanity's survival against the Red Rust. This time around, the squad's attention will be diverted after receiving a distress signal from a fishing trawler. The call is highly suspicious, but the soldiers will have no choice but to respond and check it out. If there is a ship there that needs their help, it is their duty to do their best to assist in any way they can.

Now more than ever, the crew members of the USS Nathan James feel the absence of their former captain. At the moment, Chandler has not officially rejoined the Navy. He did go and help them when Captain Mike Slattery (Adam Baldwin) was in a complicated situation last episode. Fortunately for the team, Slattery was okay after a traumatic experience he has no wish to relive ever again. The rest of the soldiers were deeply disturbed with what happened.

In a CarterMatt interview with Jocko Sims, who plays Lt. Carlton Burk in the show, he revealed that not everyone would be happy with Chandler's eventual return. While soldiers like Burk continue to be devoted to the captain, there are those who will question Chandler's loyalty to the Navy.

"It's been sixteen months, so in some ways we've moved on from Chandler and we have our own mission at hand. At some point we will reunite with him, and that process is going to be very fun to watch. What you're going to find is that not everybody is going to welcome back the captain with open arms. Some of us may feel a little bit abandoned by him. But Burk, as I've said before, has always been devoted to the mission. That's going to be what he focuses on, especially given the circumstances," Sims said.

"The Last Ship" season 4 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.