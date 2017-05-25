'The Last Ship' Season 4 Release Date News: New Season Sets Sail in August

"The Last Ship" is set to return this fall for its fourth season.

(Photo: Facebook/TheLastShipTNT)A promotional photo of TNT's TV series "The Last Ship."

According to a report by Deadline, TNT has slotted the premiere of the fourth season on Sunday, Aug. 20, with a two-hour episode debuting at 9 p.m. ET/PT across all TNT platforms.

"The Last Ship" is based on William Brinkley's popular novel, and stars actors Eric Dane, Adam Baldwin and Bridget Regan. It follows the aftermath of a global catastrophe that nearly eradicated the world's human population. Because of their location at the time of the tragedy, the Navy destroyer U.S.S. Nathan James managed to survive the ordeal.

Facing a new reality in which mankind's future is dependent on a few remaining survivors on the planet, CNO Captain Tom Chandler (Dane) and his crew must now continue to live on while fulfilling their part in rebuilding what's left of humanity.

Over the course of the three seasons that aired, the U.S.S. Nathan James has been the central vehicle for the discovery and distribution of the cure to the Red Flu, which resulted in the people's recovery on a large scale. However, after the chilling events that transpired at the end of season 3, Tom surrendered his heroic titles and responsibilities to seek solace with his family in Greece.

While they have seemingly saved the rest of the world from complete annihilation, Captain Slattery (Baldwin) and the rest of the crew came to discover that the virus has switched kingdoms to infect, destroying the world's food crops which now pushes humanity to the brink of global famine.

The third season of "The Last Ship" earned a viewership averaging 7 million viewers per episode across multiple platforms. Through its first three seasons, the show ranked as one of basic cable's Top 10 summer dramas among adults of 18–49 age group.

