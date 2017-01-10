'The Last Ship' Season 4 Spoilers: Should Chandler Be Worried About Sasha's New Partner?

Sasha Cooper (Bridget Regan) will work with a James Bond-like agent in the upcoming season of "The Last Ship." Should Tom Chandler (Eric Dane) be worried about their relationship?

Facebook/TheLastShipTNTAn MI6 agent is joining the Americans in the next season of "The Last Ship."

TNT has been keeping quiet about the show's new installment. Previously, it has been revealed that new characters would be introduced. One of them is an agent from MI6 and the British Royal Navy. According to Deadline, James Fletcher (Jonathan Howard) will work with the Americans in tracing items vital to humanity's survival in the looming apocalypse. He is set to work closely with Sasha, who chose to stay in the USS Nathan James after her boyfriend's resignation.

Chandler decided that he needed a break from work following the events that took place in season 3. He lost his dad as well as a dear friend and the experience took its toll on him. He submitted his resignation and instructed Mike Slattery (Adam Baldwin) to lead the team. Chandler never even got to say a proper goodbye to Sasha. He left quickly, perhaps because he did not want his friends to get a chance to convince him to stay.

Although Chandler and Sasha's team-up appears solid to fans, there is always a chance that the showrunners are thinking of a love triangle. Fletcher will be a good rival for Chandler, as he seems to have the same characteristics.

Meanwhile, the promo for season 4 does not offer much, but it reveals that life still goes on for the Navy even without the captain. Slattery is expected to take over Chandler's position. It will not be the first time he will lead the crew of the USS Nathan James. When Chandler was busy with diplomatic assignments last season, it was Slattery who stayed on the ship and assumed the position of captain.

"The Last Ship" season 4 is expected to start airing sometime 2017.