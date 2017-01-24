'The Last Ship' Season 4 Spoilers: Slattery Remains Faithful to Chandler

Mike Slattery (Adam Baldwin) is now the leader of the USS Nathan James in the upcoming season of "The Last Ship." Will he be willing to step down from his position in the event that Tom Chandler (Eric Dane) returns from his hiatus?

Facebook/TheLastShipTNTSlattery leads the USS Nathan James in the new season of "The Last Ship."

The new installment of the TNT series will see a huge change in the Navy's lineup following Chandler's resignation. He left the Navy and chose the civilian life. Slattery, as the executive officer, will automatically take over. It will not be the first time for Slattery to take the lead, as Chandler previously let him have more responsibilities when he was away on diplomatic missions.

The promo shows Slattery in action as he becomes the captain of the ship. He will do his best in Chandler's absence, knowing that his former superior and friend will want him to do just that.

Still, when Chandler eventually returns, Slattery will likely step down and give up the captainship of the USS Nathan James. Although he thoroughly deserves the position, Slattery will always consider Chandler as the squad's leader. With the world facing another apocalypse, Chandler's expertise will be much needed to ensure that humanity will continue to thrive. Slattery will not let his personal ambition win over the greater good.

In the 2016 San Diego Comic-Con, Baldwin talked about what he liked about the show. According to him, it was the way the show managed to maintain a sense of humanity amidst the chaos.

"It's trying to maintain a simple society under the Constitution under the ethos of honor, courage, and commitment. What happens when you have an apocalyptic event? A lot of people die, chaos ensues. What rises from the ashes? Is it order or disorder? Or is it a combination of the two? I think that struggle for the crew and for the remaining civilians is really the battle; the battle for maintaining liberty or does it become tyranny?" Baldwin said in a roundtable interview at SDCC 2016.

"The Last Ship" season 4 is expected to start airing sometime in 2017.