'The Last Ship' Season 4 Spoilers: The Navy Reaches Out to Chandler for a 'Do or Die' Mission

Facebook/TheLastShipTNT Chandler will soon be back where he belongs in the new season of "The Last Ship."

Tom Chandler (Eric Dane) will not be able to say no to a desperate call in the upcoming season of "The Last Ship."

The trailer for the new installment is out, and as expected, the former Navy captain is living a different life following his resignation. Chandler is in Greece, where he has been holing up to lick his wounds and to stay out of the Navy's radar as much as possible. As the old man tells him in the promo, Chandler wanted to disappear and he did.

However, Chandler must soon make a decision whether to leave his little paradise and go back to his old life, or to stay in Greece. The world is in trouble again. The Red Flu has mutated, and it attacks plants this time around. Everywhere in the world, wheat, corn, soy and rice are dying. It is chaos.

As the world's food supply continues to dwindle, the Navy will find a potential solution. For some reason, an ancient palm seed is immune to the Red Rust. The Americans must secure a sample, but it will be easier said than done. Those who have the seeds have no wish to share their treasure. The Navy must fight tooth and nail before they can even step on enemy land.

Captain Slattery (Adam Baldwin) knows they have no choice but to push through with the mission, though. They feel they have a good chance of winning the battle if only they had Chandler with them.

Chandler appears to have his hands full in the Greek island he is in. He is living a simple life, but a mafia group will soon turn things upside down for him. Spoilers reveal that Chandler will get involved with a mobster named Giorgio (Jackson Rathbone). For some reason, the former Navy man will be joining a fight club. Soon, though, he will find himself swept back into the desperate search for the palm seed. However, whether Chandler is in the Navy's side or not remains to be seen.

"The Last Ship" season 4 will start airing on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.