'The Last Ship' Season 4 Spoilers: Tom and Sasha Are Back Together?

Chandler and Sasha will reunite in the new season of "The Last Ship."

Tom Chandler (Eric Dane) will meet Sasha Cooper (Bridget Regan) again in the upcoming season of "The Last Ship."

The promo for the new installment shows the former Navy Intelligence Officer still very much working with the team after Chandler's resignation. The two were romantically involved before he decided to take a break from being a hero and holed up in Greece to rest. Sasha stayed in the USS Nathan James, and it looks like she will take the lead in the new mission to find a plant that holds humanity's last hope against a deadly plague.

A scene in the trailer shows Chandler in his bedroom, kissing a brunette. It is unclear if she is Sasha and if they managed to keep in contact while he is away. However, it is also possible that the woman in Chandler's arms in that scene is the Greek beauty he is holding hands with in another part of the trailer.

Fans of the series are eager to learn if Chandler and Sasha will fall back into each other's arms the moment they meet again. Spoilers indicate that he will soon be back on the ship since he could not say "no" to a desperate plea from the Navy.

The world is once again in chaos due to a new strain of the Red Flu. The Red Rust attacks plants, making all wheat, corn, soy and rice inedible to humans. The supply of food is dwindling fast all over the world. With famine just around the corner, the Americans will launch a dangerous operation to get their hands on an ancient palm seed, which is said to be immune to the plague. The precious seeds are in the hands of a mad man who has no wish to share it to the world. Chandler is expected to help the Navy with this new mission and save humanity once again.

"The Last Ship" season 4 will start airing on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.