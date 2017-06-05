'The Last Ship' Season 5 Air Date, Cast News and Updates: Filming Resumes as Eric Dane Makes First Public Appearance Since Hiatus

Work on "The Last Ship" set has resumed following Eric Dane's self-imposed hiatus. The show had been filming season 5 back to back with season 4 when the actor revealed he needed a time off to deal with his depression.

Facebook/TheLastShipTNT The cameras have started rolling again on "The Last Ship" as Eric Dane returns to work after his time off.

Following his bout with a personal issue, Dane appeared to be doing fine during the recent Chrysalis Butterfly Ball. The actor, who is a longtime supporter of the event to raise money for the homeless, was spotted at the ball with his wife Rebecca Gayheart and kids Billie and Georgia.

The former "Grey's Anatomy" star asked to take a break from filming on "The Last Ship" in early May, thus delaying the premiere of "The Last Ship" season 4. TNT announced that the upcoming season will start on Aug. 20, instead of the usual June launch, with a two-hour premiere.

Dane and the rest of the cast and crew have since resumed work after Memorial Day for season 5, which is expected to run on the cable network in 2018. TNT has not yet revealed a specific premiere date for this.

"The Last Ship" producers Andrew Form and Brad Fuller decided to film season 4 and 5 simultaneously after TNT renewed the show for two seasons when the third season run finished. The producers, however, told Collider in a video interview that season 4 and 5 will have separately concluding story arcs.

"It's a 10-episode season 4 that will finish and then the new story for season 5," Form said. Fuller, on the other hand, said they did not push for the two-season renewal but were happy that TNT executives thought the show deserved it.

Meanwhile, "The Last Ship" season 4 will have the crew of USS Nathan James dealing with a new plague, executive producer Steven Kane said, as quoted by TV Insider. "And again, there are those who stand in the way of finding a cure," he added.