'The Last Tycoon' Amazon Release Date, Latest News: Official Trailer Released

Amazon has recently released the official trailer of its new, original one-hour series titled "The Last Tycoon," which is set to be released on Prime Video next month.

(Photo: YouTube/Amazon Video)A screenshot from the official trailer of Amazon's TV series "The Last Tycoon."

As can be seen in the trailer, the TV series stars Golden Globe winner Matt Bomer ("White Collar," "The Normal Heart"), multi-Golden Globe and Emmy winner Kelsey Grammer ("Frasier") and Lily Collins ("The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones").

"The Last Tycoon" is from F. Scott Fitzgerald's work, which celebrated its 75th anniversary last year, and it is inspired by the life of the iconic film mogul Irving Thalberg. The story focuses on the life of Monroe Stahr (Bomer) as he contends with his boss and father figure, Patt Brady (Grammer), for the soul of their studio company.

Set in the aftermath of the Great Depression, during a time when Hitler's Germany has started to expand its international influence, "The Last Tycoon" highlights the passions, violence and the aggressive ambition of Hollywood in the 1930s.

The TV series is a co-production with TriStar Television, and its cast includes Rosemarie DeWitt as Rose Brady, Dominique McElligott as Kathleen Moore, Enzo Cilenti as Aubrey Hackett, Mark O'Brien as Max Miner, and Koen De Bouw as Tomas Szep. Guest stars appearing in the show include Jennifer Beals, Saul Rubinek and Eion Bailey.

Academy Award nominee Billy Ray is writing and directing multiple episodes of the series, as well as serving as executive producer and showrunner with Christopher Keyser. The series is also executive produced by Joshua D. Maurer, Alixandre Witlin, David A. Stern and Scott Hornbacher.

Pultizer-winning Fitzgerald scholar A. Scott Berg has signed on as consulting producer, with Perri Kipperman involved as co-executive producer.

Interested viewers can watch the pilot episode of "The Last Tycoon" at Amazon's website before the remaining eight episodes of the series are released on July 28. The series will also be available on Prime Video for subscribers in more than 200 countries and territories across the globe.