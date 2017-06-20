'The Last Tycoon' Season 1 Air Date, Plot, Cast News: Big-Budget Series Starring Matt Bomer, Kelsey Grammer Debuts on Amazon

TV stars Matt Bomer and Kelsey Grammer return to the small screen via the big-budgeted series "The Last Tycoon." The show will debut all of its nine episodes for the first season on the Amazon streaming platform on Friday, July 28. Subscribers, however, can already watch the pilot episode.

Flickr/Gage Skidmore Matt Bomer will star in Amazon's "The Last Tycoon" series with Kelsey Grammer.

"The Last Tycoon" is inspired by the life of movie mogul Irving Thalberg. It takes place in the 1930s, in the time of The Great Depression, and based on an unfinished novel from F. Scott Fitzgerald, who also wrote "The Great Gatsby."

Bomer plays Monroe Stahr, a budding movie studio producer, and Grammer plays his mentor, Pat Brady, whose character was inspired by Thalberg's mentor, Louis B. Mayer. Bomer described his character as obsessed with legacy.

"Everything is centered on legacy and putting his stamp [on movies] and trying to achieve some immortality," Bomer said about his character (via Variety). The series, which was recently screened at the Monte Carlo TV Festival, is about balancing art and commercialism in the business of entertainment.

Bomer also said his new show holds up a mirror to how society is today, despite being set in a different time period. "After the election a lot was changing in our country and around the world, and we were able to provide some commentary within a period piece," the former "White Collar" star said.

"The Last Tycoon" was supposed to run as an HBO series but the network eventually passed on it. Amazon picked it up in 2016 and then released the pilot episode to see if its subscribers will like the story. Billy Ray, whose credits included "Hunger Games" and "Captain Phillips," wrote and directed the show. It also stars Lily Collins (Celia Brady), Rosemarie DeWitt (Rose Brady), Dominique McElligott (Kathleen Moore), Enzo Cilenti (Aubrey Hackett) and Mark O'Brien (Max Miner).