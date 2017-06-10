'The Late Late Show' News: This Week Featured Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Houston and the London Spirit

Known mostly for its carpool karaoke segment, "The Late Late Show" sought to bring the show to host James Corden's hometown in London, England following the London Bridge attacks that happened recently. The incident had pulled at the heartstrings of the famous host and he's seeking to impart an important message to the audience through the opening sequence of this week's episodes.

Facebook/latelateshowcbs Promotional picture for "The Late Late Show."

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Corden opened up about the recent terror attacks. Because of the nature of the events and the humor of the show, Corden thought it would be necessary to rethink what they want to do for the episodes this week.

"We don't know what we're going to do," Corden admitted. "Maybe it's a good time to being doing a show like this to show the world the unbelievable spirit and determination and strength of this great city. It's a beautiful place to be."

Because of the new London setting of "The Late Late Show," Corden's popular segment of carpool karaoke featured "Shape of You" singer Ed Sheeran. Although it was filmed in Los Angeles, the two men managed to create a British atmosphere. He also butted microphones with Jennifer Hudson with the segment "Drop the Mic." Another guest that appeared in this week's episode of "The Late Late Show" was Tom Cruise who met Corden for a comedic sketch set in the River Thames.

According to Deadline, producer Ben Winston insisted that the changes for the episodes were no big deal. They simply wanted to show that London is not a place for the afraid and that whatever happens, the people will stand together. Corden's new opening expressed as much and the episodes were used to celebrate the London spirit, which had been important for the crew, especially in light of the London Bridge attacks that killed seven and injured 48.