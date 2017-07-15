'The Late Show's' Stephen Colbert Says Sorry to Eric Trump

After many months of mocking the Trump family in general, "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert finally found himself apologizing to one of its members. What could have made Colbert admit his mistake?

Photo: Screenshot/CBS "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert in one of his monologues

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" has been known for its sharp monologue. The show's host, Stephen Colbert, has long been expressing his opinions over the current Trump presidency in many ways. Aside from the current administration, he also spoke a lot about the Trump family and their many scandals, most especially the recent case with President Donald Trump's alleged partnership with the Russian Government in the last year's United States Election. Colbert has always called them out and showed the viewers just how problematic the rest of the family are.

Now in his recent monologue, the late night host found himself apologizing to Eric Trump, and it is something viewers never thought they will ever hear him say. This is due to the report that his older brother, Donald Trump Jr., has been reported to have been emailed by the Russian efforts to help his father's campaign. Trump Jr., even tweeted the emails on his account to show everybody its content with the headline, "Subject: Re: Russia – Clinton – private and confidential." The email contains a lot of incriminating words and can be a strong material to the allegations thrown at the president, and this made Colbert extremely happy.

Colbert said that Trump Jr. is "deep-throating" himself by leaking the email on his own. He then proceeded with his apology to Eric Trump.

The late night host also explained how Trump Jr.'s action made the all the journalists happy. After all, a lot of them have been looking for solid evidence on the case. In his monologue, the host even posted a tweet of a certain journalist who expressed his disbelief about Trump Jr.'s actions. As if to rob more salt to the wound, Colbert continued to discuss more about the eldest son's tweet and how this might be the key to their downfall.