'The Leftovers' Season 3 Episode 2 Spoilers: Families Desperate to See The Departed in 'Don't Be Ridiculous'

Somebody's out to give The Departed's family false hopes in the next episode of "The Leftovers" season 3.

Facebook/TheLeftoversHBO Promotional banner for HBO’s post-apocalyptic psychological thriller “The Leftovers.”

In the upcoming episode titled "Don't Be Ridiculous," Nora (Carrie Coon) goes to St. Louis to investigate what could possibly be a scam aimed at convincing the family members of The Departed that there is a way for them to see their loved ones once again.

Nora's official capacity as a fraud investigator for the Department of Sudden Departure (DSD) gives her reason to suspect the intention behind this claim, but will she be able to prove that its false before she herself give in to its lure?

The third and final season of "The Leftovers" kicked off its first episode with a glimpse at a community of Millerites in the 1840s who believed in Jesus' return, only to be more and more disappointed as the months and years passed by and the Messiah was still a no-show.

In an interview with Watching The Leftovers during the special season 3 premiere in Los Angeles earlier this month, series co-creator and executive producer Damon Lindelof said that the season 3 opening was meant to serve as a prologue to set the narrative direction of the series' conclusive finale.

"We wanted to throw something out there that was a little bit unexpected but, more importantly, that set up the themes of the season: 'What is it about us that wants the world to end? And what do we do when it doesn't?'" Lindelof shared.

Meanwhile, executive producer and episode director Mimi Leder said that while the opening was shot in a span of three and a half days, it took months to plan it out and give it a more realistic 1840s feel. The costumes that were designed by Rudolph Mance aimed to be nothing less than perfect.

"[The actors] had to play these characters without any dialogue — emotional characters who are the precursors to the Guilty Remnant. We show a family that are the leftovers of their time," Leder said.

"The Leftovers" season 3 episode 2 airs on Sunday, April 23 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.