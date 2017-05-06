'The Leftovers' Season 3 Episode 4 Spoilers: Kevin Is Haunted by His Past as Nora Launches a Sting Operation in Australia

Kevin (Justin Theroux) and Nora (Carrie Coon) each has their own personal reason for traveling to Australia in the next episode of HBO's mystery drama series, "The Leftovers."

According to the official synopsis for the episode aptly titled "G'Day Melbourne," both Kevin and Nora will be headed off to Australia, and once there, each of them will be faced with their own personal task to take care of. Nora will keep on tracking down the masterminds of a particularly elaborate con in a sting operation that may or may not turn out as she planned. Will her determination eventually lead her to success, or will she end up endangering her own life?

On the other hand, Kevin will catch a glimpse of an unexpected face from his past, which will, in turn, force him to confront the traumatic events that happened concerning this person three years earlier. The official trailer shows him with his companion, Nora, in a room, wherein he looks so lost in deep thought that Nora can't help but assure him that she can be trusted with whatever it is that he needs to talk about.

Kevin refuses Nora's help, owing mostly to the fact that he, himself, cannot make heads and tails of what just happened to him. Did he just see a supposedly dead person? Did he see anyone at all? He clearly has his own doubts about it, but the trailer ultimately finds him in front of this mysterious person, asking in utter disbelief if what he's seeing is real.

Meanwhile, his father, Kevin Sr. (Scott Glenn), is also in Australia and is still pretty much convinced that the voices in his head that tell him that he can stop the Great Flood are real. Furthermore, a fortune told by Tony the psychic chicken seemed to have confirmed this to him in the previous episode. The old man now believes that in order to stop the upcoming apocalyptic flood, his divine mission is to learn the sacred songs of the Aboriginal people and sing them himself, just like how he did in 1981.

Back then, he was singing "Itsy-Bitsy Spider" to try and comfort a young Kevin Jr. during a rainstorm. His singing eventually made the rain stop, which now makes him believe that he can do the same to keep the Great Flood at bay.

Are the Leftovers' days truly numbered, or is there really hope in Kevin Sr.'s seemingly outlandish thoughts?

"The Leftovers" season 3 episode 4 airs on Sunday, May 7, at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.