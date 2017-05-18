'The Leftovers' Season 3 Episode 6 Preview, Spoilers: Laurie Garvey Goes to Australia to Revisit Her Old Job

Fans of "The Leftovers" season 3 will see more of Laurie Garvey, played by actress Amy Brenneman, in the upcoming episode. Spoilers for episode 6 suggest that she will appear in a scene shot in Australia where she is giving her old profession another go. Aside from her, Kevin and Nora will also be featured in the episode.

Titled "Certified," the upcoming episode will find Laurie going on a trip to the land down under. Spoilers reveal that her decision to go to Australia will be influenced by Kevin and Nora. It remains to be seen what the two characters will do to urge Laurie to go to them, but at this point in the story, the only thing that is known is that both Kevin and Nora are already in Australia.

In the past, Laurie was a therapist. However, she previously decided to quit her profession to have a different job. The synopsis for episode 6 hints that the reason she will be going to the land down under is because she will try to revisit her old job. Fans will know in the upcoming episode why she will want to go back to being a therapist and what Kevin and Nora have to do with Laurie's decision.

Unconfirmed reports claim that Laurie will make the long trip to Australia because Kevin and Nora need her help. There are speculations that the two will ask for Laurie's guidance as they contemplate on which path they should take with regards to their career.

HBO has yet to release the promo clip for episode 6 so fans should stay tuned for more details. Given the synopsis for the episode, the question that fans need to be answered is whether or not Laurie will be able to help Kevin or Nora out in their dilemma.

"The Leftovers" season 3 episode 6 airs on May 21 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.