'The Leftovers' Season 3 Episode 7 Spoilers: Kevin Sr. Drowns Own Son for Greater Good in Season's Penultimate Episode

The seventh anniversary of the Great Departure finally arrives on the upcoming penultimate episode of HBO's psychological thriller "The Leftovers." But does Kevin Jr. (Justin Theroux) really need to sacrifice his own life for the greater good?

As the official trailer reveals, they have all gone so deep into the plan to allow themselves to back out now. Kevin will drown, and he will die, as is his duty, and his father Kevin Sr. (Scott Glenn) will see to it that everything goes according to plan, even when everybody else, including Kevin Jr., begins to lose their faith in it.

Titled, The Most Powerful Man in the World (and his Identical Twin Brother)," the short synopsis for the episode states that Kevin Jr. will be assuming an alternate identity while on a mission of mercy.

Apparently, a Biblical flood is coming to claim the lives of those who were left behind on the seventh anniversary of the Great Departure, or so Kevin Sr. believes. And in order to save humanity, his son will have to die a second time, look for Christopher Sunday (David Gulpilil) in the Hotel Otherworld, learn the final piece of the song that Kevin Sr. has to sing in order to stop the impending rain, then bring the piece back in time to save mankind.

However, such a noble cause came at a price. In the previous episode titled "Certified," Kevin Jr.'s wife, Laurie (Amy Brenneman), played Judas and drugged their supposed last supper in order to give her husband a chance to escape, should he decide not to see the plan through. And when Kevin said that he believed this just might work, Laurie, in turn, made the conclusive decision to take her own life.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brenneman confirmed that Laurie had indeed bid her goodbye, citing her character's decision as a "beautiful, full transformation" from judgmental skepticism to curious openness to the possibility that there were really things out there that her science could explain.

"People are checking out different realms, pretty clearly. And maybe even Laurie, even though she's been judgmental of all of that, maybe something has opened up in her and she wants to check it out too," Brenneman said.

"The Leftovers" season 3 episode 7 airs on Sunday, May 28, at 9 p.m. on HBO.