'The Leftovers' Season 3 Episode 8 Spoilers: Kevin Searches for Nora in 'Immensely Satisfying' Series Finale

After three seasons, HBO's post-apocalyptic psychological series, "The Leftovers," is coming to an end. But will Kevin (Justin Theroux) and Nora's (Carrie Coon) world end along with it?

Facebook/TheLeftoversHBOPromotional banner for HBO’s post-apocalyptic psychological thriller “The Leftovers.”

In the previous episode, Kevin may have been unable to stop the end of the world in an alternate universe, but his fatal trip to it seemed to have done his own world some good. The flood of biblical proportions that Kevin Sr. (Scott Glenn) was worried about, as it would end the world, did not transpire. But was it ever meant to happen, or was all that just a product of an old man's paranoia? Did Kevin really save the world, or did the world even need saving in the first place?

It was not made clear. The series' penultimate episode, however, teased at Kevin's final quest, which is to find Nora. It was hinted in the novel he was supposed to have been writing in that other world, wherein he typed, "He stood on the bow of The Merciful. The water endlessly stretching to the infinite horizon as he contemplated the impossible distance between them but he would not stop until he found her."

Will Kevin be reunited with Nora in the series' final episode? The official press release does not give away much about what's about to go down. It only says that nothing will be answered. But then again, everything will find its answer. Afterward, the whole dire narrative of the remnants who struggled to uncover the mysterious event that suddenly took their loved ones away that one fateful day will come to an end.

The official trailer for the episode, which is the 28th overall episode of the series, shows Nora gearing up for the neutron radiation treatment that will allegedly reunite her with her husband and her son, whom she both lost in the Sudden Departure. Will Kevin make it in time to stop her from potentially crossing over to the other side, where the Departed have gathered?

Series co-creator Damon Lindelof warned fans via TV Guide that although answers will be given in the series' final episode, they may not be the answers the fans have been waiting for, if all they wanted to know about were the hows and whys of the Departure.

"It's not about that. It's about living in a state of ambiguity and emotional reality of how people are interrelating with one another," Lindelof said. He also added that the upcoming finale may be "immensely satisfying" to some, but not to others. It will, however, provide closure to the characters' emotional journeys.

The series finale of "The Leftovers" airs on Sunday, June 4, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.