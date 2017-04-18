'The Leftovers' Season 3 Spoilers: Show Actors Satisfied With Finale

HBO drama series "The Leftovers" aired the premiere of its final season on April 16, and fans were kept hanging with the sudden shift in location and other baffling events.

Facebook/TheLeftoversHBOPromotional banner for HBO’s post-apocalyptic mystery drama series “The Leftovers.”

First, Kevin (Justin Theroux) was surprised that he was actually seen by Matt (Christopher Eccleston) as some sort of Messiah and that he was writing a new gospel book to this effect. Then a puzzling thing happened at the end of season 3's first episode as the location shifts to Australia and Nora's (Carrie Coon) look-alike, Sarah, was introduced. This doppelganger, however, did not know any guy named Kevin.

Aside from this, fans still have some major questions on their minds such as will the case involving the millions of missing people ever be solved? And how will the series end?

Executive producer Damon Lindelof, however, tells TVLine that fans will surely get the answers to the puzzling end of that premiere episode. He also says the event was purposely laid out to hint how the show will eventually conclude.

"I can say without spoiling anything that, yes, we will be resolving that mysterious ending of Episode 1," Lindelof says, adding that they will not leave this one hanging unresolved. The events will be explained fully in the coming episodes.

Coon also hints that her doppelganger will play an important part in this final season. She is satisfied about how the ending turned out and hopes that fans will feel the same way she did.



In addition, Theroux is also satisfied about the final episode. The actor revealed that fans might wonder by the seventh season as to how all the events will come together in one finale - but he assures fans that the writers of the show have come up with "something that was very cool." "I dug in on page one and I was like, "Wow, this is interesting and very beautiful," Theroux said in an interview with Collider.

"The Leftovers" season 3 will only run for eight episodes, airing every Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.