'The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd' Release Date News: Western Version Out May 3 for PC

Fans of the Japanese role-playing game (RPG) series "The Legend of Heroes" will be ecstatic to hear that one of its sequels will be coming out with a western version soon, and on the PC to boot. XSEED has announced that "The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd" will be launching on the PC on May 3.

(Photo: Chara-Ani/Nihon Falcom)Screenshot of the promo image of the cast of "The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd" coming on May 3 for its international release.

Game publisher XSEED has recently announced that they are releasing "The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd" on May 3 on the PC. The last chapter of the "Trails in the Sky" trilogy, fans can finally play the western version of the game on the PC, ten years after "Trails in the Sky the 3rd" has been released in Japan.

Along with news of the release of "Trails in the Sky the 3rd," the game publisher also announced the upcoming release of "Trails of Cold Steel I" and its sequel "Trails of Cold Steel II" for the PC. A release date for the "Trails of Cold Steel" PC release has yet to be announced, with the games expected to come out sometime in the summer, according to the news update from PC Games N.

The PC release of "The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd" will be available for order on Good Old Games (GOG), Steam and the Humble Store for $30. This release will wrap up the "Trails in the Sky" game trilogy that XSEED has been working on to port to the western market since 2014, according to PC Gamer.

The game has a mysterious plot centered on exploration, as described by the summary provided in the game's Steam page. "Thus begins the start of a routine mission that becomes anything but, delving into a new and mysterious realm that follows an unnaturally strict set of rules: Phantasma. Therein, the history of the Septian Church and the pasts of the many familiar faces who took up arms for the sake of Liberl's future will be laid bare ... and some may have been better off staying forever sealed behind closed doors," the game synopsis reads.

Watch the video below of the gameplay footage of "The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd" coming May 3 outside of Japan.