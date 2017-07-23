'The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel' Release Date News: Game to Arrive on PC in August

Facebook/XSEEDGames 'The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel' will be released on PC on Aug. 2.

"The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel" will be hitting Steam next month, and fans can look forward to a 10 percent discount if they buy the game during launch week.

Xseed Games recently revealed that the title will be released for the PC on Aug. 2 for $39.99. However, interested players can purchase the game at a discounted price on Steam so long as they do it on its launch week.

Fans can expect a lot of things from "The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel." For instance, the game tells its story very well so that new players are not put off by confusing details. However, this does not mean that veterans of the game will not enjoy it, as there is something for everybody.

The game also has a new link system that is guaranteed to add another layer to gameplay. Called the Combat Link System, this allows players access to certain combat advantages by bonding with allies. Fans can also look forward to faster customization and readily available abilities.

Finally, the game is primarily in Japanese, but its upcoming version has 50 percent more English voice-overs than before. This means English-speaking players will be able to enjoy the game more since they will understand it better.

"The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel" follows Rean Schwarzer, a 17-year-old student and citizen of the Imperial Nation, as he finds himself among an elite class at Thors Military Academy. Tensions within the Erebonian Empire between the Noble and the Reformist factions are rising, and Rean is caught in the middle of it all.

"For the first time in the prestigious academy's history, rank means nothing and skill means everything," a description of the game's backstory read (via Siliconera). "With nine hand-picked students of various backgrounds and abilities, Rean included, Class VII readies itself to dive deep into the political quagmire that threatens not only them, but the Empire as a whole."