'The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past' Gameplay: New Mod Puts Different Spin on Cooperative Playing

REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon The Nintendo SNES Classic console will come with 21 pre-installed games, including 'The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.'

Fans of the classic game "The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past" will be happy to know that a new mod in development will feature a different spin on gameplay.

Independent game maker Andi McClure used her skills to program a mod for the 1991 title. The mod allows two players to "coordinate their progress through the game and change each other's inventory."

"I thought [randomizer teams] somehow rigged an emulator to share items. So I decided I wanted to make the thing I misunderstood 2v2 races to be real," McClure explained to Kotaku. "The way the randomizer works is that when a memory value changes, it only updates it if the new value is higher. At some point during that minute the memory value for your sword level gets set to 255. There is no level 255 sword."

The mod makes it so that players can collect an item which can then be added to a different player's inventory. McClure wrote the script using Lua, which can also be utilized in other games. And while she still has some kinks to work out, the script certainly changes the business of cooperative playing.

In other news, "The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past" will come pre-installed, along with 20 other games, on the Nintendo SNES Classic. The old console, which is a smaller take on the original SNES, is set to hit store shelves on Sept. 29 for $79.99. Fans will be happy to know, though, that the console still looks like the original and will come with two wired controllers.

For those who are unaware, "The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past" is an action-adventure video game. It was developed and published by Nintendo and was first released in Japan prior to making its way to the United States and Europe.

The game does not utilize side-scrolling unlike a previous title, "Zelda II: The Adventure of Link." Instead, it features an overhead view of the game.