'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2' Spoilers: Game Director Eiji Aonuma Shares Thoughts on Sequel

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" has always been described as an open-air game, but not everyone exactly knows what that means.

(Photo: Facebook/breathofthewildzelda)A promotional photo of the video game "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."

In an interview for the June issue of Nikkei Trendy (via translation from Japanese Nintendo), "Breath of the Wild" game director Eiji Aonuma has shared his insight into what "open-air" means. He also revealed his thoughts on the potential sequel of the popular game title.

Aonuma explained that when "The Legend of Zelda" series became three-dimensional, he wanted to make a video game that could be played by all players, including those have had no experience playing a 3D game before. While this intention led to the creation of a classic game in "Ocarina of Time," this nonlinearity soon became formulaic. Hence, this is the reason why "Breath of the Wild" became "open-air."

"'Open-Air' are words that really liberates us from those 'feelings of blockages'. You can freely explore a vast world connected seamlessly, and you can progress to find out your own 'answer'. So, I think if there are 100 people 'experiencing' it, there will be 100 ways [to progress]," Aonuma said.

Regarding the future, the "Zelda" producer revealed that he plans to repeat doing "great fusses" and provide "surprises" that exceed everyone's expectations.

In another recent interview with Japanese publication Famitsu, the "Breath of the Wild" producer suggested that the open-world gameplay could be the new standard for the "Zelda" game franchise.

"I think that, in the future, open air games will be the standard for 'Zelda,'" Aonuma said, according to Esuteru.

However, before the arrival of any follow-up game to "Breath of the Wild," the current game's downloadable content (DLC) must be released first. Nintendo recently detailed the title's first major content offering intended for those who purchased the $20 add-on. Some of its perks are a hard mode, map tracking features and several equipment that provide known and unknown advantages.

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is currently available on the Nintendo Switch and Wii U.