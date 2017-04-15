'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Amiibo News: Three New Link Figurines to Release This June

Nintendo recently announced that three new "The Legend of Zelda" amiibo will be joining the vast collection of figurines currently available.

Facebook/Legend of Zelda A promotional photo for "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."

During the Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday, April 12, the tech and gaming company revealed three new amiibo for "The Legend of Zelda" series along with a launch date for the amiibo of Cloud, Corrin and Bayonetta — the final characters to be included as downloadable content (DLC) in the Wii U and 3DS versions of "Super Smash Bros."

The new amiibo for "The Legend of Zelda" will feature the game's iconic character Link and are modeled on the game character's appearance in "Majora's Mask," "Twilight Princess" and "Skyward Sword." According to Nintendo, the toys-to-life figurines will be released on June 23.

Three new #Zelda amiibo figures will be released on June 23rd: Majora's Mask Link, Twilight Princess Link and Skyward Sword Link. pic.twitter.com/nqA9s8BfI3 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 12, 2017

While the presentation didn't divulge any further details regarding what use these figurines will have, it is likely that the new "Zelda" amiibo may give gamers the chance to unlock additional in-game costumes in the video game "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild." More specifically, there may be added gear modeled after the Great Deity, Twilight Princess and Skyward Sword outfits.

Pre-orders for these figurines have yet to go live, but they are expected to be sold out fast. Currently, the amiibo series for "Breath of the Wild" has become difficult to spot, particularly the more popular and desirable ones.

As for the Corrin, Bayonetta and Cloud amiibo based on the art used for the DLC characters of "Super Smash Bros.," they will be available beginning on July 21. Each amiibo provides two costume choices. For example, Cloud will be sporting his default "Final Fantasy VII" attire with another outfit modeled after the one he wore in "Advent Children."

Three amiibo for the upcoming "Splatoon 2" game for the Nintendo Switch will also arrive on the same day as the game's release on July 21. The video game's amiibo are Inkling Boy, Inkling Girl and Inkling Squid.