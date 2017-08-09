'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' DLC 2: Footage and Images From 'The Champions' Ballad' Shown

(Photo: Nintendo) A screenshot from "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wind."

New details about the next downloadable content (DLC) coming to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" have been revealed.

The DLC, officially called "The Champions' Ballad," was a point of discussion during The Art of The Legend of Zelda Series Masterclass event held last month at Japan Expo.

"The Legend of Zelda" producer Eiji Aonuma, artistic director Satoru Takizawa and illustrator Yusuke Nakano all graced the event, a clip of which was uploaded on YouTube by Nintendo UK.

The "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" DLC is still under development, but the trio showcased a few pages from the storyboard and footage, which can be viewed starting the 35-minute mark of the video, which is embedded below the article.

Zelda had a huge presence in the material shown, but Aonuma pointed out that players will still assume the role of Link in this DLC and not Zelda. He hopes that despite this, "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" gamers will still be able to enjoy what "The Champions' Ballad" has to offer.

Please be aware that the team is working very hard on the content of this second DLC so even if Zelda is not playable, I hope you like it because we are really giving our all.

While they kept much of the details about "The Champions' Ballad" a secret, he did reveal that one of the in-game costumes to be available in the DLC is the lobster shirt that Link wore in "The Wind Waker."

Aonuma was sporting a shirt with the same design during the event in anticipation of the reveal. He also teased that "other costumes specific to the series" will be included too.

During the masterclass panel, an art book focused on "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" was also announced for release next month.

Fans can watch the whole panel below to know more about what went on during the design phase for "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Wild" and other favorites like "Ocarina of Time," "The Wind Waker" and "Twilight Princess." It is in French so gamers who do not speak the language can turn on the English captions.

In other news, a new update for "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Wild" was released for both the Nintendo Switch and Wii U. It includes much-need fixes for bugs in the game and a news channel on Switch called Tips from the Wild.