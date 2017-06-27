'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' DLC: Assistant Director Talks Phantom Armor, 'Phantom Hourglass' Secrets

To help gamers get by the wait for the first "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" downloadable content (DLC), "The Master Trials," assistant director Daiki Iwamoto talked a bit about the subject of the expansion — the Phantom.

(Photo: Zelda official website)A look at the Phantom armor coming from "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - The Master Trials" DLC.

"The Master Trials" DLC will allow players to don the armor of the Phantom, which will basically make them invincible from attacks from the front.

The Phantoms first appeared in the 2007 action-adventure game, "The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass." Iwamoto revealed some secrets about their initial vision for the gameplay:

"At the beginning of development, one of our initial ideas was to include a type of gameplay that would let you sort of play tag with unbeatable enemies in dungeons. In the finished game, Link would actually die with just one attack from a Phantom, so it required Link to advance through The Temple of the Ocean King by hiding from them and sometimes using traps to his advantage. Come to think of it, that's somewhat similar to his relationship with Guardians, isn't it?"

Phantoms also made an appearance in the 2009 release "The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks." Here, Link had better chances at outmaneuvering them especially since Zelda had the power to posses the powerful beings.

The first DLC for "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" will have a fresh take at the Phantoms by allowing the Hyrule warrior dress as one of them.

Iwamoto revealed that the design of the Phantom armor fans will see in "The Master Trials" DLC was based on the one as seen in "Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks."

Link will get increased attack power when he dons the Phantom armor in "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," which should allow him to last longer in the field.

To acquire this, "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" players will have to purchase the $19.99 Expansion Pass for the game, which also includes a second DLC coming by the end of the year.

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – The Master Trials" DLC will be available on June 30.