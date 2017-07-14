'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' DLC Brings 'The Champion's Ballad' Expansion

A new footage of the "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" downloadable content pack (DLC) pack was recently released, while series producer Eiji Aonuma revealed new details on the story's narrative.

Nintendo "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" promotional image.

At the Japan Expo in Paris, Aonuma said gamers will get to play Link in the "The Champions' Ballad" expansion, contrary to rumors that Zelda will be the playable character, EuroGamer reported. Even though a player will go through the game as Link, they will still learn more about Zelda as the game progresses.

"The Champion's Ballad" is set after Ganon's defeat, making "The Champion's Ballad" somewhat a sequel to "Breath of the Wild."

Aonuma did not reveal much about the DLC. He did say that Link's lobster shirt from "The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker" will make a comeback in the next "Breath of the Wind" DLC, which is expected to come out toward the end of this year.

"The Champion's Ballad" was featured at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) this year, during which Nintendo revealed that the expansion will add "new challenges that will let players enjoy a new dungeon and a new original story," as quoted by GameSpot.

The $20 season pass will also contain "The Master Trails" DLC, which has introduced new costumes such as the Phantom Armor and Tringle Outfit. The Travel Medallion also figured. It's a device that allows players to create temporary travel points.

Another interesting addition that comes with "The Master Trials" DLC is the Trial of the Sword challenge. It takes players through 45 rooms where they battle different characters. As they go through the levels, each battle becomes all the more difficult. Interestingly, a player will start without any armor or equipment. The only ones they can use are the ones they pick up throughout the challenge.

Completing the Trial of the Sword awards players with the fully powered-up Master Sword.