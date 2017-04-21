'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' for Nintendo Switch News Update: Secret Ending, Villain's True Name Revealed

Months after its release, "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" continues to amaze players with new discoveries, as appropriate with the game's theme of exploration. As more devoted players explore every inch of the game, new secrets are still being revealed.

(Photo: Facebook/LegendofZelda)Promo banner image of "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" on the official Facebook page of "The Legend of Zelda" game franchise by Nintendo.

An additional, secret ending for the game can be unlocked, albeit with some difficulty, as reported by GameSpot. The hidden ending sequence plays right after the end credits, so players who want to see it will have to hold off until the credits roll. A few requirements need to be met to unlock the scene, however.

First, the player must unlock every hidden memory — a few guides are already online on how to do this, but players who love exploring the game can do this requirement unaided, as well. Once all the hidden memories have been unlocked, the player needs to head back to Impa.

Once at Impa, the player must receive from her one additional memory to unlock. The player must then proceed to defeat Ganon, and watch as the credits roll. An after-credits scene between Link and Zelda will play out.

Speaking of Ganon, Nintendo has just revealed a long-buried fact about the "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" villain. According to the developer via The Express, the full name of Ganon is Ganondorf Dragmire, confirming the antagonist's last name for the current game for the first time since 1992, according to Eurogamer.

The fact came from a description put out by the company. "Once known as the King of Thieves, Ganondorf Dragmire used the power of the Triforce to become the beast, Ganon." This new reference to his last name somewhat confirms that Ganondorf could be the same character, just constantly being reincarnated throughout the game's history.