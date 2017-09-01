'The Legend Of Zelda': 'Breath Of The Wild' Glitch Removes Cel-Shaded Look

Facebook/BreathOfTheWild Promotional photo for "Breath of the Wild"

Ever wondered what "The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild" would look like without the cel-shaded art style that makes it such an eye candy? A recent graphical glitch finally answers that question by removing the game's cartoon art style.

Players going collectively by the name of Rangers_of_the_North were just out looking for some Korok Seeds when he found a spot on the map where the cel-shading isn't applied. They quickly posted their discovery on Reddit where it was then viewed by their fellow players.

"I discovered a strange glitch on the bridge over Lake Hylia. On the left side of the gate there is a broken concave section that I rested at," one of them wrote on the thread. "While zooming in to get a better look, I saw that Link's look has completely changed! He looks like a doll, he has a shine to him and the shadows on his body became realistic."

The changes were not limited to Link however. According to the post, fire enchanted weapons, bombs, even Fierce Deity armor also have altered looks after cel-shading was removed. The lighting effects of fairies also had a glow which they described as "awesome."

Other players took their findings and tried it out for themselves examining Link's "doll-like" body. It was revealed that even without cel-shading, "The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild" would still look amazing with one user commenting on how chiseled Link's abs appeared.

Cel-shading is often used to increase the graphical quality of the game making the scrutiny over resolution less of an issue. This is mostly used on games where realistic graphics takes second place to a particular art-style.

The game is set to receive its second downloadable content later this year. The DLC pack will bring new story content that provides additional insight into the four Champions of Hyrule.